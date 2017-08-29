Dr. Roslyn Einbinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Einbinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roslyn Einbinder, MD
Overview
Dr. Roslyn Einbinder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Einbinder works at
Locations
Roslyn P Einbinder, MD60 Temple St Ste 4E, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 562-4088
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Einbinder is a BRILLIANT doctor I have been seeing her for two Years for head injury and concussion symptoms such as loss of memory, headaches and weakness . She is meticulous with details of symptoms and her wide range of remedies. I never thought I would feel normal again. Thanks to her I am getting there. I doubt I would ever be without her wonderful and skilled care. If I really could accurately rank her it would a TEN!!! I would recommend her to anyone I love . She is the BEST !!
About Dr. Roslyn Einbinder, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1134210289
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Einbinder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Einbinder accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Einbinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Einbinder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einbinder.
