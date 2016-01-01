Dr. Rosita Shivdat-Nanhoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shivdat-Nanhoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosita Shivdat-Nanhoe, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosita Shivdat-Nanhoe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Parkinsonism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 116 Hospital Dr Ste A, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 225-2297
-
2
M. Franklin Arnold MD380 Hospital Dr Ste 370, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 330-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Rosita Shivdat-Nanhoe, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Dutch, German and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy
