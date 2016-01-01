Overview

Dr. Rosita Shivdat-Nanhoe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Parkinsonism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.