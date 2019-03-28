Overview

Dr. Rosie Walker-McNair, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Walker-McNair works at Jackson Hinds Comprehensv Hlth in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.