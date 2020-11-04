Dr. Rosiane Roeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosiane Roeder, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosiane Roeder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Roeder works at
Locations
-
1
Hickory/Tate Blvd. Bldg. 100315 19th St Se, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 325-9879Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roeder?
This lady is AMAZING!!!
About Dr. Rosiane Roeder, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1902055312
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin Mc-Harvard Med Sch
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- University North Carolina
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roeder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roeder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roeder works at
Dr. Roeder has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roeder speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Roeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roeder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.