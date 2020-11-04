See All General Surgeons in Hickory, NC
Dr. Rosiane Roeder, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (37)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rosiane Roeder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Roeder works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hickory/Tate Blvd. Bldg. 100
    315 19th St Se, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 325-9879
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center
  • Frye Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries
Lipomas
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2020
    This lady is AMAZING!!!
    — Nov 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rosiane Roeder, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1902055312
    Education & Certifications

    • Lahey Clin Mc-Harvard Med Sch
    • University of Vermont College of Medicine
    • University North Carolina
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosiane Roeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roeder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roeder works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Dr. Roeder’s profile.

    Dr. Roeder has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roeder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Roeder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roeder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

