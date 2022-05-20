Dr. Roshni Patel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roshni Patel, DMD
Dr. Roshni Patel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port St Lucie, FL.
Tradition Parkway Dental Care10670 Sw Tradition Pkwy, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 264-1784
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great office...I called about extremely painful tooth, the staff was so caring and understanding that they were able to offer me an appointment for that day, but due to my work schedule I couldn't come in. They were very accommodating and worked with my availability. Dr. Patel was also very wonderful. She understood my issues and was able to remove the damaged tooth that day, with minimal discomfort. She was able to empathize with the fact that I, just as many others do, have a great fear of visiting the dentist. There truly is nothing I can say bad about the office or the staff. Everyone was so pleasant and welcoming. Kudos on training your staff to be so helpful, caring, empathetic, and just plain old nice, if only the rest of the world could do that, we'd live in a much happier place. I would highly recommend this office.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1255782629
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
