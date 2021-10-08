Dr. Roshan Vatthyam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vatthyam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roshan Vatthyam, MD
Dr. Roshan Vatthyam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Lee Physician Group - Cardiology9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 320, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 433-8888
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He couldn't be better. He is patient, kind, intelligent and has the best bed side manner to help a patient feel relaxed. Wish there were more doctors like him. He is great!
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Vatthyam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vatthyam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vatthyam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vatthyam has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vatthyam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vatthyam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vatthyam.
