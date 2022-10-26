See All Nephrologists in Elmhurst, IL
Overview

Dr. Roshan Sher Ali, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Sher Ali works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 310, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Proteinuria
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Proteinuria
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Renal Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 26, 2022
Staff and doctor very personable. Dr was understanding and put forth changes in my medicine along with a little lifestyle changes.
— Oct 26, 2022
About Dr. Roshan Sher Ali, MD

Specialties
  • Nephrology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Urdu
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376646828
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Tufts University School Of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
Residency
Internship
  • St Francis Hospital of Evanston
Internship
Medical Education
  • Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roshan Sher Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sher Ali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sher Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sher Ali works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sher Ali’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher Ali.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sher Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sher Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

