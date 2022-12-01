See All Gastroenterologists in Akron, OH
Dr. Roshan Razik, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roshan Razik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Razik works at Akron Surgery Center Providers in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Akron Surgery Center Providers
    4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 665-8270
  2. 2
    1 Akron General Ave Ste 341, Akron, OH 44307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-6000

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Pseudocyst Drainage Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    Dec 01, 2022
    It's rare to find a physician like Dr. Razik. I've had chronic GI issues for years. Have seen many GI doctors in the past. I'm so glad I found Dr. Razik 5 years ago. He is very knowledgeable and personable and makes me feel at ease .... important when you have to discuss GI issues! He has a very busy practice and it's no secret why he's so popular... Literally everyone wants to see him. So it does make for a long wait at times. But it's worth it. His staff is great. His bedside manner is the best. I wish I had found him sooner!
    TaylorH — Dec 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Roshan Razik, MD
    About Dr. Roshan Razik, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1306353347
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
    • University of Toronto Hospitals
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roshan Razik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Razik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Razik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Razik works at Akron Surgery Center Providers in Akron, OH. View the full address on Dr. Razik’s profile.

    Dr. Razik has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Razik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

