Dr. Roshan Raja, DO

Pediatric Neurology
3 (35)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roshan Raja, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Raja works at Valley Health Center Bascom in San Jose, CA with other offices in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Health Center Bascom
    750 S Bascom Ave Ste 130, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 885-5940
  2. 2
    Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 885-4750
    Monday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Child Neurology Specialists
    2821 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 920-0290

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Evoked Potential Test
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Evoked Potential Test
Memory Evaluation

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 30, 2018
    Dr Raja is one of the best neurologists I have ever met. My family has a long time history of using neurologists without much success. Dr Raja is professional and not scared to tackle hard cases. He has taken great care of my son and helped him greatly.
    A. Snow — Mar 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roshan Raja, DO
    About Dr. Roshan Raja, DO

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639257264
    Education & Certifications

    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

