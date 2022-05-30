See All Plastic Surgeons in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Roshan Morbia, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roshan Morbia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Morbia works at Magee Rosenblum Plastic Surgery in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA and Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magee-Rosenblum Plastic Surgery
    300 Medical Pkwy Ste 316, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-0047
  2. 2
    3920 Bridge Rd Ste 301, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 547-0047
  3. 3
    2829 SHORE DR, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 496-5556
  4. 4
    New Century Hospice - Suffolk
    1037 Champions Way Ste 600, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 997-7877
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 30, 2022
    Dr Morbi removed a mole from the side of my nose. He said I may have a slight scar. He was great and it healed up in about 5 days and after a few months it faded. I covered it up with foundation after 1 week and it was not even noticeable. After a year, I can't even see where the stitches were. He was kind and very confident - I would highly recommend him to anyone!
    Lori — May 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Roshan Morbia, MD
    About Dr. Roshan Morbia, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1992021166
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roshan Morbia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morbia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morbia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morbia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morbia has seen patients for Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morbia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Morbia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morbia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morbia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morbia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

