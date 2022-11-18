Dr. Roshan Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roshan Mathew, MD
Dr. Roshan Mathew, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal Acadamy Of Higher Education and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Advanced Cardiology of Owensboro3110 Fairview Dr Ste A, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 240-2129
- Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’m very thankful for Dr Mathew for giving me a answer for the chest pains I have been experiencing for a long time. He is a excellent doctor. We are lucky to have him! I highly recommend him and his staff.
- The Lahey Clinic
- The Catholic Medical Center Of Brooklyn and Queens, Inc. Of Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- The Catholic Medical Center Of Brooklyn and Queens, Inc. Of Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Manipal Acadamy Of Higher Education
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathew has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mathew speaks Malayalam and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.