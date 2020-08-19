Dr. Kotha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roshan Kotha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roshan Kotha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Locations
Purushotham & Akther Kotha MD8860 Center Dr Ste 400, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 229-1995
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kotha has been my rheumatologist for several years now. Dr. Kotha is a rare gem in a world of all too busy doctors. She listens, is empathetic, kind & gentle. She’s always taken the time needed with me & has explored new treatment options for me. She is very good at providing thorough explanations on the treatment, medications & possible side effects. I receive injections into the lymph nodes just under my ears about 4 times a year. Each time she has to do these excruciating injections, she is incredibly gentle. I highly recommend her for any & all rheumatology needs. There are rare occasions when the wait time is a bit long. Generally speaking, that is due to an urgent case being seen.
About Dr. Roshan Kotha, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1417117839
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotha has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.