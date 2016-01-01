See All General Dentists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Rosetta Shelby Calvin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Little Rock, AR. 

Dr. Shelby Calvin works at Aspen Dental in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    11414 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 227-9800
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rosetta Shelby Calvin, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851473326
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosetta Shelby Calvin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelby Calvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shelby Calvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shelby Calvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shelby Calvin works at Aspen Dental in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Shelby Calvin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelby Calvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelby Calvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelby Calvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelby Calvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

