Dr. Rosenberg Reyes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Perpetual Help System Laguna, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Reyes works at Rosenberg A Reyes MD in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.