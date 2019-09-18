Dr. Rosemay Latortue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latortue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemay Latortue, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine.
Top Physicians Group Inc.8751 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33604 Directions (813) 980-2422
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is great, always takes her time to listen and has empathy. She makes you feel good even when I don’t feel good, lol . Her staff is nice but can be slow with paperwork outside of that they are great
- English, Creole and French
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr/U Wisc, Mi
- Wash U, School of Medicine
Dr. Latortue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latortue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latortue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latortue speaks Creole and French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Latortue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latortue.
