Dr. Sousa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosemary Sousa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosemary Sousa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Adenomyosis and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 125 E Maxwell St, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-0005
-
2
Samaritan Hospital310 S Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-0005
-
3
UK Healthcare -General Internal Medicine & Geriatrics217 Elm Tree Ln, Lexington, KY 40507 Directions (859) 257-8801
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous to switch from my existing OBGYN to Dr. Sousa. However, Dr. Sousa was friendly, knowledgeable, and listened to all of my concerns without judgement or interrupting. I've never felt better leaving the OBGYN's office!
About Dr. Rosemary Sousa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1497160261
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sousa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sousa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sousa has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Adenomyosis and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sousa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sousa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sousa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sousa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sousa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.