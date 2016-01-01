Dr. Sampogna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosemary Sampogna, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosemary Sampogna, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Rosemary Sampogna, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Nephrology
