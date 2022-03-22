Dr. Rosemary Odocha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemary Odocha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosemary Odocha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They completed their residency with Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr Coll Med
Dr. Odocha works at
Locations
Braved Behavioral Health Institute, PA1135 Pasadena Ave S Ste 111, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 560-0607Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Odocha did a great job managing and explaining the meds for anxiety and got us on the right track.
About Dr. Rosemary Odocha, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1396902821
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr Coll Med
- Southermn Illinois University-School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odocha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odocha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Odocha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odocha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.