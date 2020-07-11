Overview

Dr. Rosemary Kearney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Kearney works at Betesh/Rubin/Vrooman in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.