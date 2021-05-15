See All Pain Medicine Doctors in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Rosemary Daly, DO

Pain Medicine
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rosemary Daly, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Daly works at R3 Health in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan Primary Care
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 331-2983
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida pain center mirimar
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 314, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 447-5206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Celiac Plexus Block
Arthritis
Back Pain
Celiac Plexus Block

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 15, 2021
    Highly recommend Dr. Daly-she is very kind and invested in helping her clients.
    Danielle Anne Peterson — May 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Rosemary Daly, DO
    About Dr. Rosemary Daly, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558341354
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montifiore Medical Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education

