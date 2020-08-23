Dr. Rosemary Cardosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemary Cardosi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosemary Cardosi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.
Dr. Cardosi works at
Locations
Watson Clinic Llp1755 N Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s by far my favorite doctor, and let me just say that I have a lot of doctors. She’s very kind and actually listens to her patients. I’ve been going to her for years even after moving away. It’s worth the hour drive!
About Dr. Rosemary Cardosi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ S Fl
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardosi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardosi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Dr. Cardosi has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardosi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardosi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardosi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.