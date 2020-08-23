Overview

Dr. Rosemary Cardosi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.



Dr. Cardosi works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.