Dr. Rosemary Baghdassarian, DDS
Overview
Dr. Rosemary Baghdassarian, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry.
Locations
H.A.B. Dental12453 Hagen Ranch Rd Unit 101, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (954) 824-0989Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
H.A.B. Dental341 E Yamato Rd Ste A, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (954) 824-0991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosemary has always provided wonderful dental care. All of the office staff are professional and give excellent treatment. I come here with my famly and recommend them highly.
About Dr. Rosemary Baghdassarian, DDS
- Dentistry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1184846867
Education & Certifications
- New York University College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baghdassarian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baghdassarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baghdassarian speaks Armenian.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Baghdassarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baghdassarian.
