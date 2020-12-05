Overview

Dr. Rosemary Baghdassarian, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry.



Dr. Baghdassarian works at H.A.B. Dental in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.