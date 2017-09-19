Overview

Dr. Rosemarie Tolson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leslie, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Tolson works at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center - Leslie in Leslie, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.