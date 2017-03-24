Dr. Rosemarie Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemarie Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosemarie Newman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
-
1
Wake Internal Medicine Consultants, Inc.3100 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 751-7500
-
2
Wake Spine and Pain Specialists PC10880 Durant Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 781-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
Dr. Newman is spends an appropriate amount of time with her patients and makes the effort to address your indivdual needs.
About Dr. Rosemarie Newman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992718183
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.