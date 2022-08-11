See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Rosemarie Lajara, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rosemarie Lajara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with Barnes - Jewish Hospital

Dr. Lajara works at Diabetes360 in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes360
    3801 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 (469) 467-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Great bedside manner, professional, warm & knowledgeable. Took time to explain and discuss plan of action in great detail.
    Thankful — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rosemarie Lajara, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780862102
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosemarie Lajara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lajara is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Lajara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lajara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lajara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lajara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lajara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lajara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

