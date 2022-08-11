Dr. Rosemarie Lajara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lajara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemarie Lajara, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosemarie Lajara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Locations
Diabetes3603801 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (469) 467-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner, professional, warm & knowledgeable. Took time to explain and discuss plan of action in great detail.
About Dr. Rosemarie Lajara, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
