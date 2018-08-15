Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosemarie Jones, MD
Dr. Rosemarie Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Community Eye Care of Indiana Inc.7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-5673
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She helped Me lose 216 lbs Remove excess skin Proper eating habits and diet Turn every thing around and gave Me Movition get out enjoy life. Thank You So Much
About Dr. Rosemarie Jones, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.