Dr. Rosemarie Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Jones works at DIAZ & POOR in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.