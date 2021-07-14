Dr. Rosemarie Jeffery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemarie Jeffery, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosemarie Jeffery, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Reid Health and Wayne HealthCare.
Dr. Jeffery works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Consultants Surgery Center LLC800 S Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 281-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Henry Community Health
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Reid Health
- Wayne HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeffery?
Dr. Jeffrey took care of me concerning my auto immune disease when I moved to Indiana from South Carolina back in 1999-2002. Best Rheumatology Doctor ever. I’m still in remission and doing well. If I ever got worse off I would move back up there just to have her help me. We are short on good doctors in the South so I have to remember what she advised me on many times. Such a good lady! ??
About Dr. Rosemarie Jeffery, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1881662732
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeffery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffery works at
Dr. Jeffery has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeffery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.