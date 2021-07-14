Overview

Dr. Rosemarie Jeffery, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Reid Health and Wayne HealthCare.



Dr. Jeffery works at Medical Consultants PC in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.