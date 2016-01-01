Overview

Dr. Rosemarie Hardin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Hardin works at WVU Medicine Hospitals And Institutes in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.