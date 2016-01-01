Dr. Hardin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosemarie Hardin, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosemarie Hardin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Locations
Wheeling Hospital1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-3134
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rosemarie Hardin, MD
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1982880522
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
