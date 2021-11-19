Overview

Dr. Rosemarie Conigliaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Conigliaro works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY, New Hyde Park, NY and Valhalla, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.