Dr. Rosemarie Caillier, DPM

Podiatry
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Rosemarie Caillier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Northport, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Caillier works at Rosemarie Caillier DPM PC in Northport, AL with other offices in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rosemarie Caillier DPM PC
    4124 Watermelon Rd Ste A, Northport, AL 35473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 409-0175
  2. 2
    Rosemarie Caillier DPM PC
    2002 McFarland Blvd E Ste 207, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 409-0175

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rosemarie Caillier, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295740785
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosemarie Caillier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caillier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caillier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caillier has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caillier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Caillier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caillier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caillier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caillier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

