Overview

Dr. Rosemarie Brueggeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Brueggeman works at Eye Physician Associates in Mequon, WI with other offices in Saint Francis, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.