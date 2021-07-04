See All Ophthalmologists in Mequon, WI
Dr. Rosemarie Brueggeman, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rosemarie Brueggeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. Brueggeman works at Eye Physician Associates in Mequon, WI with other offices in Saint Francis, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mequon Office
    1249 W Liebau Rd Ste 102, Mequon, WI 53092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 243-3001
  2. 2
    Airport Office
    2000 E Layton Ave Ste 110, Saint Francis, WI 53235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 243-3001
  3. 3
    Eye Physician Associates Sc
    2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 140, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 385-8725
  4. 4
    Dr K F Nassif & Assoc. Sc
    10625 W North Ave Ste 200, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 385-8725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Migraine

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 04, 2021
    Excellent care. Attentive, not rushed, very knowledgeable and clear. Great bedside manner! Been seeing Dr B for many years and was able to diagnose elderly mothers eye condition within min. Can't say enough great things about Dr B. Phenomenal!!!!
    Lfernan — Jul 04, 2021
    About Dr. Rosemarie Brueggeman, MD

    Ophthalmology
    25 years of experience
    English
    1306825674
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosemarie Brueggeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brueggeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brueggeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brueggeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brueggeman has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brueggeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brueggeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brueggeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brueggeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brueggeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

