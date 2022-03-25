Dr. Roselyn Cristelle Mateo-Collado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mateo-Collado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roselyn Cristelle Mateo-Collado, MD
Overview
Dr. Roselyn Cristelle Mateo-Collado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Champaign Dental Group1411 S Michigan Ave Fl 5, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 942-6163
Rush University Diabetes Center1725 W Harrison St Ste 250, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6163Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I totally recommend Rush doctors
About Dr. Roselyn Cristelle Mateo-Collado, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Filipino
- 1841420379
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
