Dr. Rosellen Meystrik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meystrik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosellen Meystrik, MD
Overview
Dr. Rosellen Meystrik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO.
They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Breast Reduction and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1229 E Seminole St Ste 340, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-9330
-
2
Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-2551
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meystrik?
Absolutely great! I had a breast reduction reconstruction that now I wish I would have done years ago. The reconstruction was amazing and has healed nicely. I highly recommend Dr. Meystrik.
About Dr. Rosellen Meystrik, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1407995871
Education & Certifications
- U Mo-Columbia Sch Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meystrik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meystrik accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meystrik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meystrik has seen patients for Wound Repair, Breast Reduction and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meystrik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Meystrik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meystrik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meystrik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meystrik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.