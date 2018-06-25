Dr. Cain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roselee Cain, MD
Overview
Dr. Roselee Cain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Locations
C Alyse La Monte Pmhnp LLC528 Cottage St NE Ste 340, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 584-1941
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cain, Psychiatrist, is an exuberant patient advocate. She is thorough and cautious. Visits with psychologists were unsuccessful for me. Dr. Cain's intake tests effectively diagnosed what psychologists couldn't. Dr. Cain is successfully treating my symptoms, and is going slow to avoid side effects. In session, she is objective, but also shares a sense of humor and uses stories to illustrate her point. She has a positive attitude about life that she shares with her patients.
About Dr. Roselee Cain, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.
