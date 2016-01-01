Dr. Rosela Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosela Rich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosela Rich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas School of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Rich works at
Locations
Saint Cloud3010 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 794-5192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatrics of Central Florida - Kissimmee - Cypress820 Cypress Pkwy Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 289-1108
Pediatrics of Central Florida - Kissimmee - Oak801 W Oak St Ste 101, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 289-1109Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Pediatrics of Central Florida - Orlando11183 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste C, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 289-1107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rosela Rich, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1124015979
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital
- University of Santo Tomas School of Medicine and Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
