Dr. Yu-Chin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose Yu-Chin, MD
Overview
Dr. Rose Yu-Chin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Yu-Chin works at
Locations
Connecticut Mental Health Specialists270 Farmington Ave Ste 309, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 677-5570
Rose Yu-chin MD PC2 Pomperaug Office Park Ste 202, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (917) 902-6723
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. Chin to be an experienced, caring and responsive Psychiatrist. She listens, makes good suggestions, and when I reach out to her for help I can count on her to get back to me.
About Dr. Rose Yu-Chin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1891867693
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu-Chin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu-Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu-Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu-Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu-Chin, there are benefits to both methods.