Dr. Rose Turba, MD
Overview
Dr. Rose Turba, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 433-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rose Turba, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern U/Rehab Inst Chicago
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turba accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turba works at
Dr. Turba has seen patients for Lipedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Turba. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.