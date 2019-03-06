See All Otolaryngologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Rose Trowbridge, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rose Trowbridge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Trowbridge works at Physician Partners of America Minimally Invasive Spine Group in Tampa, FL with other offices in Odessa, FL, Sarasota, FL, Clearwater, FL, St Petersburg, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tampa Office
    4726 N Habana Ave Ste 204, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 329-5400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Pediatric Surgery Center - Odessa
    14111 State Road 54, Odessa, FL 33556 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 343-5690
    Pediatric Surgery Centers
    10080 Balaye Run Dr, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 329-5400
    Sarasota Office
    5911 N Honore Ave Ste 116, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 329-5400
    Clearwater Office
    1700 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste B1, Clearwater, FL 33759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 329-5400
    St Petersburg Office
    601 5th St S, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 329-5400
    Pediatric Otolaryngology Head & Nec
    239 2nd Ave S Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 329-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Ear Tube Placement
Tonsillectomy
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 06, 2019
    Dr Trowbridge was fantastic - really listened to our needs, and did a great job with my daughter's surgery. I would definitely recommend her. Also, the office is super clean, efficient, and if we had any wait, it was less than 10 min.
    Trish B in St Pete, FL — Mar 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rose Trowbridge, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205008646
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rose Trowbridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trowbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trowbridge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trowbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trowbridge has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trowbridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Trowbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trowbridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trowbridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trowbridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

