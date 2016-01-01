Overview

Dr. Rose Taroyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Taroyan works at USC Gynecologic Oncology Assocs in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.