Dr. Rose Southerland, DPM
Dr. Rose Southerland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Southerland works at
Locations
Wilmington Health Foot and Ankle1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3495
Wilmington Health Foot and Ankle9101 Ocean Hwy E, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 341-3495Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Southerland was Professional in every way possible. I had a knee replacement and could not come up Leland to see her for some time. She immediately saw some issues (Infection) And addressed the issue without hesitation.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790823334
Dr. Southerland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Southerland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Wilmington Health Foot and Ankle
Dr. Southerland has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Nail Avulsion and Excision.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Southerland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
