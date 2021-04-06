Overview

Dr. Rose Sobel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lecanto, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.



Dr. Sobel works at Florida Department Of Health in Lecanto, FL with other offices in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.