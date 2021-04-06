Dr. Rose Sobel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rose Sobel, MD
Dr. Rose Sobel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lecanto, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Sobel works at
Citrus County Health Department3700 W Sovereign Path, Lecanto, FL 34461 Directions (352) 527-0068
Health & Wellcare Services of Florida Inc.5915 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 794-0878
Crystal River Womens Health Center6151 N Suncoast Blvd Ste 1C, Crystal River, FL 34428 Directions (352) 794-0878
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She was very pleasant. Asked me about my health.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobel has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.