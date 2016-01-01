Overview

Dr. Rose Simonian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Simonian works at ANESTHESIA DEPARTMENT in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Preeclampsia and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.