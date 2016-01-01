Dr. Rose Simonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rose Simonian, MD
Overview
Dr. Rose Simonian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Simonian works at
Locations
1
Tarrant County Hospital Dst1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-1065
2
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 926-2544
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rose Simonian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simonian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Simonian works at
Dr. Simonian has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Preeclampsia and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simonian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.