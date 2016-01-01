See All Psychiatrists in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific.

Dr. Nikravesh works at Affordable Los Angeles Psychiatrist in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
8 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Affordable Los Angeles Psychiatrist
    8265 W Sunset Blvd Ste 204, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 375-0950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nikravesh?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nikravesh to family and friends

    Dr. Nikravesh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nikravesh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO.

    About Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720222847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nikravesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nikravesh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nikravesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nikravesh works at Affordable Los Angeles Psychiatrist in West Hollywood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nikravesh’s profile.

    Dr. Nikravesh has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nikravesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nikravesh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikravesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nikravesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nikravesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.