Overview

Dr. Rose Nikravesh, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific.



Dr. Nikravesh works at Affordable Los Angeles Psychiatrist in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.