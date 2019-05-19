Dr. Rose McGeever, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGeever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rose McGeever, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell.
Dr. McGeever works at
Capital Health Primary Care Robbinsville2330 Highway 33 Ste 107, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 303-4400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. McGeever?
Doctor Mcgeever is a great doctor, after going to her, because I wasn’t feeling well. After some test, she made an appointment for me that day with a Cardiologist. The cardiologist also did some test and said I needed to go into Capital Health Hospital Pennington,NJ. For more testing. I was Transferred to UPenn in Philadelphia to have my Aortic valve replacement. Doctor Mcgeever saved my life.
About Dr. Rose McGeever, DO
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1518165265
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
- UMDNJ Sch Osteo Med/Kennedy Meml Hosp
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
- The College of New Jersey
- Family Practice/OMT
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGeever has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGeever accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGeever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGeever works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McGeever. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGeever.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGeever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGeever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.