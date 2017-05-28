Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose Mathew, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rose Mathew, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Mathew works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dutchess Medical Associate PC200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 320, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 452-9750
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathew?
Dr Mathew is wonderful, compassionate and very bright. She is consistently amazing and thorough. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Rose Mathew, DO
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1679638886
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathew works at
Dr. Mathew has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.