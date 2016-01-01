Overview

Dr. Rose Carrera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Carrera works at Louis Alexander Carrera in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.