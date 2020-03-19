Dr. Rose Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rose Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rose Lin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint John's Physician Partners, Endocrinology1831 Wilshire Blvd Ste A, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 829-8584Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
HealthCare Partners Medical Group18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 300, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 886-4028
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Tricare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
I have always been pleased after my appts with Dr. Lin. I also highly appreciate the efficiency of her staff.
About Dr. Rose Lin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1417975392
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs Med Center
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.