Dr. Rose Lin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rose Lin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Lin works at Saint John's Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint John's Physician Partners, Endocrinology
    1831 Wilshire Blvd Ste A, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-8584
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    HealthCare Partners Medical Group
    18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 300, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 886-4028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetic Evaluation

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 19, 2020
    I have always been pleased after my appts with Dr. Lin. I also highly appreciate the efficiency of her staff.
    — Mar 19, 2020
    About Dr. Rose Lin, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417975392
    Education & Certifications

    • Veterans Affairs Med Center
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
