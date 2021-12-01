Overview

Dr. Rose Lee, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chester, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia, P.C. in Chester, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA and Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.