Dr. Rose Lapis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 17580 Interstate 45 S Ste 160, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (281) 367-5100
Texas Childrens Pediatric Associates1919 S Braeswood Blvd Fl 5, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 824-6633
My son is entering college and is so sorry to leave Dr. Lapis. She has been wonderful and we definitely recommend her. She has a special, gentle way of talking to kids and is so good at diagnosing. We have so much trust in her and appreciate her years of care!
- 37 years of experience
- ALBERT SZENT-GYORGYI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Lapis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.