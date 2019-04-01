Dr. Rose Khavari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khavari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rose Khavari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rose Khavari, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Urology Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-6455Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After careful assessment of my complicated condition, Dr. Kavahi recommended surgery. She did a very thorough job and cosmetically left very little scaring. Her bedside manner was wonderful, and she provided detailed aftercare instructions.
About Dr. Rose Khavari, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295066397
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas
- Urology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khavari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khavari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.